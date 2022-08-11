Reading FC fans celebrate new LGBT+ flag for matches
- Published
A group of football supporters can now attend matches under a new LGBT+ flag in the stand.
Proud Royals, the LGBT+ supporters' group for Reading FC, announced the new flag on Tuesday before the match against Stevenage.
The flag made its debut in the South Stand of the Select Car Leasing Stadium and will be at future fixtures.
The group's founder said it was important for Proud Royals to have a presence like other supporters.
Former footballer Anwar Uddin approached the group to see if it would be interested in a flag and the design was put together with the support of the Football Supporters' Association.
"There are other groups with their flags and boards so it was important - as a part of the supporters' network - to make sure people can see the club is diverse," said Proud Royals' founder Thomas Williams.
He said just having a community network on a screen does not always signal the community's presence but added the group was not "rubbing it in people's faces, we're there to support people".
When Proud Royals shared the new flag on their social media, there were some negative responses but Mr Williams said the group was undeterred.
"We aren't going to rise to it," he said. "It is the 21st Century and people need to grow up."
