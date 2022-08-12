Tilehurst: Tribute to Sheldon Lewcock after van death
- Published
The mother of a man who died after being hit by a van has paid tribute to her "beautiful boy".
A murder inquiry is under way after Sheldon Lewcock, 19, died on Tuesday after being badly hurt in the crash in Pierces Hill, Tilehurst, on 4 August.
Mr Lewcock's mother said his smile "lit up" the room and the house was "so quiet" without him around.
A boy, 17, from Reading, was previously charged with attempted murder and is due at Reading Crown Court on Tuesday.
'Our angel'
In a statement, Mr Lewcock's mother said: "My beautiful, beautiful boy. Words cannot describe how we all feel.
"You were taken so young in such a cruel way. Your life was beautiful, your heart was pure.
"Always and forever in our hearts, never a day forgotten, heaven will be good to you. Fly high, our angel."
Thames Valley Police previously confirmed it was also investigating another incident which happened in Coronation Square, Southcote, on the same day Mr Shelcock was hit by the van.
A teenage girl suffered serious facial injuries and the force believes the incidents are linked.
An 18-year-old man, of Don Close, Tilehurst, has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm without intent and assault by beating in connection with the Southcote incident.
