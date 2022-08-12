Reading and Leeds festival-goers demand refunds over Rage change
Fans are calling for their money back after Rage Against The Machine (RATM) pulled out of headlining the Reading and Leeds festivals.
The US band cancelled their European tour on Thursday and have been replaced by The 1975.
Ticket-holders have taken to social media to vent their anger, with one saying the "replacement was nowhere close to the same music genre".
Ticketmaster is yet to comment on whether refunds will be offered.
RATM said the decision was due to a medical issue involving their frontman Zack de la Rocha, who injured his leg on stage in Chicago in July.
In a online post, the band advised people to "contact your point of purchase for refunds to any headline shows".
On Twitter, one festival-goer said: "Absolutely gutted and the replacement is nowhere close to the same music genre. Feel completely let down."
Chris Bellis, an RATM fan, said: "My partner and I bought two tickets to see Rage, travelling to Reading all the way from Glasgow.
"Train tickets already booked. Now they're saying we can't get a refund for line-up changes. The 1975 are not a suitable replacement."
The festivals' refund policy states money can only be returned for a "material alteration which, in Festival Republic's opinion, makes the event materially different to the event that ticket purchasers expected".
However, it says "changes to the line-up" or "changes to a band" does not qualify a ticket for a refund.
Festival Republic is also yet to comment.
Maneskin previously announced they will no longer be performing at the festivals due to "scheduling conflicts".
