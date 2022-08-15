Liquid Leisure Windsor water park to remain closed after girl's death
A water park where an 11-year-old girl died has been stopped from reopening.
Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead council issued a notice to Liquid Leisure Windsor prohibiting activities until it could show risk assessments that prevent or reduce drowning.
The business, near Datchet, had closed temporarily "out of respect" after the death of the girl who went missing at the park on 6 August.
The authority opened a health and safety investigation on 9 August.
"The legal onus is on businesses to comply with relevant health and safety legislation," a spokesperson for the borough council told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
A Liquid Leisure statement last week said: "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends and all those effected by this desperately tragic and upsetting incident."
It previously said it would not comment further while police investigations were taking place.
Emergency services were called to the park on 6 August after a child was reported missing.
She was found just after 17:10 BST and taken to hospital, where she died.
Thames Valley Police confirmed her death was not being treated as suspicious.
