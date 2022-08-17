Reading residents 'horrified' over waste incinerator plans
- Published
Plans for a 64,000 sq m (690,000 sq ft) waste incinerator have caused concern among residents of a nearby town.
The proposed site for the waste-to-energy plant is in Burghfield, which falls under West Berkshire Council.
However, the site on Berrys Lane borders Reading, which comes under Reading Borough Council.
It would burn 150,000 tonnes of waste from the Reading Quarry landfill, providing electricity for the national grid.
The applicant, J Mould, said the "energy recovery centre" at its existing site would complement existing waste and recycling in West Berkshire.
West Berkshire Council has received dozens of objections from people living in Reading.
Some claimed waste management company J Mould should reimburse them for the loss of value on their homes and others said they were "shocked and horrified" by a huge application on their doorsteps.
Those living a few hundred metres away from the proposed site said they feared air pollutants from the incinerator would contaminate their homegrown food and cause cancer, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).
'It's a cheek'
"If it is to serve West Berkshire it should be built in the middle of West Berkshire, so those causing the need understand the consequences," said Carolyn Stewart.
"It's a cheek to site it right next to Reading on the very fringe of West Berkshire so that the entitled of Newbury and villages get all the benefits but none of the problems."
J Mould said the plant would employ 50 people and operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
The application will be considered by West Berkshire Council on 24 August.
The BBC has contacted the authority for comment.
