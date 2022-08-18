Liquid Leisure Windsor water park: Father's 'fight for truth' after girl's death
The father of a girl who died after going missing at a water park has spoken of his "fight for the truth" on what would have been her 12th birthday.
Kyra Hill died in hospital after attending a party at Liquid Leisure Windsor in Berkshire on 6 August.
On Thursday her father, Leonard, said he was "going through every parent's worst nightmare".
Emergency services were called at 15:55 BST on 6 August after Croydon school girl Kyra was reported missing.
She was found at about 17:10 and taken to hospital, where she died.
Mr Hill said his daughter had not been playing on the inflatables at the park and was swimming in the area designated for swimming.
'Unexpected angel'
Mr Hill said the family missed her "very much" and was "deeply disturbed, distraught and broken by what was allowed to happen to her at the [sic] Liquid Leisure Windsor".
He added: "Kyra would have been celebrating her 12th birthday, which now she will miss.
"We have instead gained an unexpected angel. We will fight for the truth and get justice for our little girl, just as she would have fought for people she loved."
The family is being represented by a group of serious injury lawyers.
Jill Greenfield, from Fieldfisher law firm, said: "Our focus is to navigate the legal process and find out how this could ever have happened to a young girl who was simply celebrating her friend's birthday."
Mr Hill said: "I will not stop until we uncover the whole truth as to what happened to Kyra and why she apparently drowned amid trained staff."
Paying tribute to his daughter, he said: "Kyra was a beautiful, courageous, determined, happy and loving girl.
"She genuinely cared for everyone, big or small, old or young. She was pure in heart, mind, thoughts and action.
"She stood for what was true and right and was a natural leader. Popular amongst her peers, friends and family.
"She loves football and was determined to be a professional player for Man United women's team. She would never miss a training session or a match."
Thames Valley Police said Kyra's death was not being treated as suspicious and a file was being prepared for the coroner.
On Monday, the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead Council said the attraction could not reopen until it could show it had reduced the risk of drowning.
Flowers and notes left outside Liquid Leisure, near Datchet, have since been removed from the site, sparking criticism from a local councillor.
The company has been contacted for comment.
