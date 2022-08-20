Berkshire family left homeless after wig blocks drain
- Published
A mother has said she is at her "wit's end" over living in a hotel for more than a month after repairs to a drain blocked by a hair wig were delayed.
Amy Webb said she was forced out of her apartment in Roddell Court, Colnbrook, Berkshire, for a fourth time after water leaked into her home.
Slough Borough Council said the building had suffered recurring drainage problems.
It said work was due to start on Friday.
The mother-of-three said she and her children were meant to move back "weeks ago" but after chasing the council that had no longer proved possible.
The council said there had been long-standing drainage issues at Roddell House, caused by sanitary products, wet wipes and the wig affecting three apartments, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).
'Scream and cry'
Ms Webb - whose three children are all under five - said she was worried about getting her eldest to school once the holidays were over as the hotel, in Brentford, was miles away.
"This is really taking a lot out of me and my children," she said. "All I want to do is scream and cry and my children are struggling with not living their normal, comfortable life.
"We just want our life and routine back."
The water leaks have happened on several occasions since March, forcing the family to stay in hotels and other temporary accommodation, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Ms Webb said they were moved to a hotel for one night when she was heavily pregnant and on the third move, the council moved them to an apartment in Ealing on her due date.
A council spokesperson said: "It is anticipated that the works will take a number of weeks before we have an accurate view of when the properties will be returned to the residents.
"We urge the residents to please not flush sanitary products or wet wipes down the toilet, in order to prevent this from happening again."
