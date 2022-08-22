Emmer Green petrol station ram raid: Three men in court
- Published
Three men have appeared in court charged with non-residential burglary following a petrol station ram raid.
William Connors, Darren Eastaugh and Anthony Rodwell are accused of stealing a Range Rover and using it in the raid in Emmer Green, Reading, on Friday.
They are also charged with conspiracy to commit burglary between November 2021 and August 2022.
All three have been remanded in custody and will next appear at Isleworth Crown Court on 19 September.
Mr Connors, 31, of Shaftesbury Waye in Hayes, Mr Eastaugh, 35, of Bedfont Close in Feltham and Mr Rodwell, 32, of Laurel Garden in Ashford appeared at Uxbridge Magistrates Court on Monday.
Metropolitan Police confirmed officers detained the three men nearby following the ram raid at the Tesco Express outlet on Buckingham Drive on Friday.
Officers had been investigating a series of night-time burglary offences in which suspects steal vehicles to ram raid commercial premises, often ripping out ATM machines, the force said.
The Met added a fourth man had "made off and remains outstanding" in relation to the Emmer Green incident.
A fifth man arrested in connection with the raid has since been released under investigation.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.