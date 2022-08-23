Salt Hill Activity Centre will cease to be a vaccination hub
One of the first mass vaccination centres set up during the Covid-19 pandemic will be reverted back to its original use.
Salt Hill Activity Centre in Slough will cease to be a vaccination hub on Friday, Slough Borough Council has announced.
The authority said its contractor Everyone Active would be working to get the building back to an activity centre "as quickly as possible".
An opening date is yet to be confirmed.
The site on Bath Road was one of just 10 sites across the country to become a mass vaccination centre in January 2021.
People aged 80 or over, and who lived up to a 45-minute drive from the centre, were offered a jab when it first opened, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The centre later opened up to the wider cohorts following government announcements throughout 2021.
According to figures released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS), the number of people infected with coronavirus in the UK is continuing to fall.
But attention is already turning to this winter and potential pressure on the NHS should there be a surge in Covid alongside other infections such as flu.
