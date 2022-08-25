Government to have final say on Berkshire waste incinerator
The government will have the final say on whether a controversial plan for a waste incinerator gets the go-ahead.
Plans for the 64,000 sqm (690,000 sqft) plant in Burghfield were conditionally approved at a late night meeting of West Berkshire Council on Wednesday.
But the decision will be called in by the Secretary of State for the Environment following a request by a third party, according to the council.
If approved, the plant would provide electricity to the national grid.
It would burn rubbish 24 hours a day, including burning 150,000 tonnes of waste from the Reading Quarry landfill.
The applicant, J Mould, said the "energy recovery centre" at its existing site would complement waste and recycling in West Berkshire.
Dozens of people living in Reading had sent letters of objections to West Berkshire Council, raising concerns about the impact of the plant on residents' health.
Councillor Ross Mackinnon said those residents were "rightly concerned" about particulates in the environment, "I completely understand their worries" he told the meeting.
The MP for Reading East Matt Rodda asked the council to refuse the proposals as he raised concerns over the potential impact of the scheme on air quality and HGV traffic.
Thames Water had also raised concerns about pollution in the underwater aquifers, the council said.
But a representative for the applicant defended the plans.
He told councillors the facility would be located at an existing waste management site "which means the proposals are acceptable in principle".
Councillors were told there was "a clear and demonstrable need" for the scheme as well as evidence that such a facility would divert waste from landfill without reducing recycling rates.
A total of 30 permanent jobs are expected to be created as part of the £280m investment.
