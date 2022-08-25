Opening of The Deck at Bracknell's Lexicon to be delayed
- Published
Plans for a new leisure and shopping quarter have been delayed.
The Deck will occupy the site of the old Bentalls store in Bracknell town centre, bringing 14 new units to the site.
Earlier this year it was confirmed that the project was on track to complete in 2023.
But it has now be revealed that work will be completed by April 2024, with units opening to the public "on a staggered basis from then onwards".
The information revealed in a Freedom of Information request comes as Bracknell Forest Council has applied for the government's Levelling Up Funds to help funding the development.
The application form states that, if funds were granted, "project activity" outlined in the request could be delivered in 2022-23 "if successful construction of the Deck will begin in October 2022 with works complete by April 2024", the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) said.
The council's regeneration and economic development manager Chris Mansfield said the latest application gives "the most up-to-date indicative dates" for The Deck.
But they are still "subject to funding and other contingencies", he added.
The scheme represents the next phase of the development at The Lexicon, which was unveiled in 2017.
In April this year the general manager at The Lexicon, Rob Morris, said the project was "on track" to be completed in 2023.
Following the latest news, a spokesperson for The Lexicon said they were "hopeful" that work could start soon and confirmed they would "share expected timescales for completion in due course".
The shopping quarter had an initial opening date of 2022, but this was pushed back by a year after a delay in beginning the development stage.
The council previously said this was down to the impact of Covid-19 and "wider macro-economic conditions".
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk