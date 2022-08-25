Berkshire: Arrests made during drag queen story hour protests
- Published
Two people have been arrested during another day of protests at libraries where a drag queen has been reading to children.
Protestors claim Aida H Dee and her Drag Queen Story Hour UK tour is sexualising young people.
Thames Valley Police said two men were arrested in Wokingham and Woodley, Berkshire, in connection with public order offences.
The tour is designed to inform children about LGBTQ+ issues.
The protests began in July after two people interrupted the session at Reading Library while about 25 others rallied outside.
Another event at a library in Bristol had to be postponed and a person was arrested, Avon and Somerset Police said.
About 50 protesters gathered at Oxford County Library on Tuesday while an estimated 300 people joined a pro-LGBTQ+ rights counter protest to put a "protective ring" around the building.
The latest arrests come on the penultimate day of the tour, as Aida H Dee read to families at libraries in Wokingham, Woodley and Lower Earley.
A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said: "There was just one arrest relating to the Woodley protest, the 41-year-old man from Loughton, Essex. He has been released under investigation.
"A 59-year-old man from Wokingham was arrested on suspicion of a public order offence at the Wokingham protest. He has been issued with a penalty notice for disorder."
Sab Samuel, the creator and man behind Aida H Dee, has previously said drag queens are "the mascots of LGBTQ rights".
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.