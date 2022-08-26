Debt-ridden Slough Borough Council spends £372k on troubleshooters
A debt-ridden council has spent more than £370,000 on troubleshooters appointed by the government to help it get back on its feet.
According to an expense report, Slough Borough Council has spent the money on commissioners fees and expenses since they arrived in December 2021.
They are overseeing the council's financial and governance recovery for three years.
The council effectively declared itself bankrupt last year.
The council needs to sell up to £600m of its assets and make about £20m savings every year until 2029 to reduce its £680m borrowing debt, as well bridge its £479m blackhole, the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) said.
