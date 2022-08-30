Strike action to hit Windsor and Maidenhead bin collections
Bin collections in Windsor and Maidenhead are to be hit by strike action.
Waste collection workers who are members of the GMB union are expected to walk out from Wednesday amid a dispute with their employer Serco.
The union previously said workers did not plan to return until they were offered "a decent pay rise".
Serco urged the union to suspend the strike action.
The Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead said the authority intended to carry out black bin, recycling and food waste collections from Wednesday to Saturday.
But garden waste collections would be temporarily suspended.
Stafferton Way Household Waste and Recycling Centre in Maidenhead will instead be closed throughout any strike action, the council said.
Residents have been urged not to attempt to visit the recycling centre during the strike.
The council said it was still planning to undertake all the "usual collections" on Tuesday.
In a statement it added: "In the event of a strike, some collections might be delayed, potentially to a later day, due to fewer crews available, so please be patient and continue to leave your bins out for collection."
"We will continue to monitor the situation and liaise with contractor Serco, which as the employer is speaking with the union to seek a resolution as soon as practically possible."
