Berkshire charity launches appeal to fund 'warm bank'
A charity has launched an appeal to fund a "warm bank" to help people struggling with soaring energy bills.
New Beginnings Reading said it would keep its heating on around the clock this winter for anyone in need of a warm safe haven.
Based at the former Queens Arms pub in Great Knollys Street, it usually provides shelter for homeless people.
But this year the charity expects to help people from all walks of life as they choose between heating or eating.
As the cost of living crisis continues to grip the UK, visitors to the Christian charity would be able to to sit in the warm during the day and enjoy a hot drink and soup for free.
'Nobody should suffer'
To meet the heating costs, New Beginnings Reading has launched a fundraising campaign for £100,000.
Sophie Kimber, vice chair of the charity, said: "We know how scared people are about the winter ahead and we knew we had to act to help where we can.
"Historically we've provided a warm space, bed and food for Reading's homeless community but we know things are going to be different over the next few months.
"Many people in our community will not be able to pay the cost of their energy bill and face the appalling choice of heating or eating."
Charity trustee Dr Jamie Carruthers said the cost of living crisis posed significant risks to the physical and mental health of people across the UK.
"Nobody should suffer through this crisis in silence; we are here to help," he added.
The warm bank will launch when the temperature drops in October.
