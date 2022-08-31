Lego William and Kate built to mark move to Windsor

Lego models of the Duke and Duchess of CambridgePA Media
The display shows William and Kate's belongings being moved

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been celebrated in Lego ahead of their move to a cottage on the Queen's Windsor estate.

Legoland Windsor unveiled new miniature models of a "Royal Removal Company" after the announcement about William and Kate's planned move next month.

The scene is made from 4,100 pieces and shows the family and their dog unpacking Lego brick furniture.

The resort said it hoped the family would visit their Lego counterparts.

PA Media
Legoland model marker Will Metcalfe was among those to bring the creation to life
PA Media
The display is in front of a 39,000-brick replica of Windsor Palace at the resort's Miniland attraction

