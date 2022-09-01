Windsor and Maidenhead bin strike called off after pay offer agreed
- Published
A two-week strike by refuse collection workers has been called off following one day of action after a new pay offer was accepted.
Members of the GMB union employed by contractors Serco in the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead walked out on Wednesday.
They were due to strike until mid September.
The union said the revised pay offer will mean a 17% pay rise for some workers, depending on their job role.
GMB regional officer Nikki Dancey said: "It just goes to show that if a group of workers stand together, they can secure a pay uplift which better reflects the true value of the work they do.
"GMB would like to thank the residents for their support - everyone is feeling the pinch at the moment.
"All our members are trying to do is to earn enough money to keep up with inflation and prevent themselves from being poorer at the end of each month."
Kerbside collections were expected to start again from Thursday.
