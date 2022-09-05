Kyra Hill: Father makes water park plea as funeral held
The father of a girl who died after getting into trouble at a water park has appealed for help from the public as her funeral was held.
Kyra Hill, 11, was found just over an hour after going missing at Liquid Leisure, Berkshire, on 6 August. She died in hospital later that day.
Her funeral was held earlier in Croydon, south London.
Following the service, her father urged people to come forward if they were at the park on the day of her death.
Leonard Hill also called on anyone who had previous safety concerns about the venue to get in touch.
Mr Hill said his family needed to find the truth about what happened.
"In amongst our terrible, all-consuming grief, there is also anger that our beloved daughter could and should have been saved," he said.
Kyra was attending a birthday party at Liquid Leisure, near Windsor, when she went missing.
Emergency services were called at 15:.55 BST, she was found shortly after 17:10 and taken to Wexham Park Hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Family lawyer Harvinder Kaur said several people had already contacted her in the wake of the tragedy to discuss their experiences at the water park.
She said: "Kyra died at a birthday party. Her family, friends and community are devastated. Their torture of needing to work out exactly what happened cannot be under-estimated.
"If you have any information or were there on the day and saw anything, we would appreciate your help."
In a statement, Liquid Leisure said: "Everyone at Liquid Leisure is heartbroken by the tragic incident and our thoughts remain with the family and all those affected.
"We have been working closely with the various authorities to assist the ongoing investigation.
"We can confirm that the incident took place in the designated swimming area of our lake, which always has a fully trained Royal Life Saving Society lifeguard on duty."
Thames Valley Police said Kyra's death was being treated as unexplained but non-suspicious and a file was being prepared for the coroner. A date has yet to be set for an inquest.
The water park is at the centre of a health and safety investigation by the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead Council and remains closed.
