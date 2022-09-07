Concussion technology trialled on jockeys in rehab
Concussion technology is being trialled at a rehabilitation centre for injured jockeys in a bid to better protect riders.
Jockeys risk falling from a horse during races and suffering head trauma, broken limbs and spinal injuries.
Medical staff at Oaksey House in Lambourn, Berkshire, are being trained to use eye-tracking software to measure brain health.
NeuroFlex said its technology would be used to baseline test 400 riders.
The company said it was also due to be used at this year's World Cup in Qatar and is already used in the South Australian Football League and Australia's Super Rugby League.
The technology consists of a laptop, virtual reality goggles and software that tracks eye and head movement.
Studies have found that eye movement - or oculomotor function - is altered at the time of concussion, or shortly after.
NeuroFlex's Chris Fox said: "The technology effectively provides ongoing, reviewed analytics that ensures a jockey [who has suffered a head injury] is 100% fine to ride before he's allowed to go back.
"It's not left up to interpretation or to timing - as in when a sporting organisation might say the timing is right."
The test takes around eight minutes and can be conducted in a clinic, medical setting or live at grounds.
NeuroFlex said there was growing evidence that multiple concussions over a career can lead to chronic traumatic encephalopathy - a neurodegenerative condition that can lead to dementia at a young age.
"This technology will alleviate those instances because it will allow a more personalised management for a return to play for people who have suffered concussions," the technology company said.
The British Horseracing Authority said it recognised the sport was high risk and that as a result it was essential for it to remain at the forefront of science and research into managing concussion.
