Boy overjoyed to voice new autistic character in Thomas & Friends
- Published
An autistic boy says it is a "dream" to voice a new character for a famous children's TV series.
Elliott Garcia won the role to play Bruno the Brake Car who will star alongside Thomas the Tank Engine as the show's first autistic engine.
The nine-year-old was cast to play the character with the help of the National Autistic Society (NAS).
Elliott, from Reading, will be heard as Bruno in episodes of Thomas & Friends from 21 September.
Developed by American toy giant Mattel, Bruno's characteristics have been created with "respected" autism groups, the company said.
The engine is detail-orientated, has a lantern to indicate his emotional state and enjoys schedules and routine.
His ear defenders can also puff steam if he feels sensitive to loud noises.
Elliott said when he first won the role he "imagined that it was a dream, but it wasn't".
"I felt really excited and happy. He [Bruno] is funny, smart, and he's a very relaxed character," he said.
"He can get really overwhelmed, he can get worried, and he uses comedy to get past situations.
'Carefully curated'
"His ear defenders, I do relate to, because if there's a really loud noise, I can't cope. I have to think of new strategies, same as Bruno."
Tom Purser, from the NAS, said the move by Mattel was a "real moment for autism".
"It's so important everyone sees autistic characters on our screens because there are 160,000 school-age autistic children in the UK and they want to see their stories told.
"It's also important that non-autistic children get insight and understanding into what it can be like to be autistic," he added.
Mattel said it appreciated one animated character "could never encompass the real-life experience of every autistic person".
But it said it had "carefully curated Bruno's character to ensure an accurate fictional representation of autism".
