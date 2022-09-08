Reading Festival: Investigation into food poisoning outbreak
An outbreak of food poisoning, after a number of festival-goers fell ill at Reading Festival, is being scrutinized.
Reading Borough Council said it was investigating following reports "relating to suspected food poisoning" at the festival.
Main stage artist Charli XCX, was among those struck by the poisoning, posting on Twitter she described her symptoms, including a fever, as "brutal".
The cause of the outbreak has not been revealed.
The authority said: "We cannot comment further on the details until our investigations progress."
Posting on the Reading Festival Community Facebook group, several festival-goers said they were suddenly struck down over the weekend with symptoms including diarrhoea, vomiting, stomach aches and a fever.
Some said they were forced to leave the festival as they were so unwell.
After falling ill following her set at Reading, Charli XCX had to cancel her show in Brighton on 31 August. The pop star said she was advised by her doctor to rest and had been prescribed antibiotics.
update on tomorrow: pic.twitter.com/a11MnolMjZ— Charli (@charli_xcx) August 30, 2022
The August Bank Holiday festival, ties in with its sister event in Leeds where singer Halsey, took a break mid-song, revealing she had been suffering all day with a bout of food poisoning,
Reading Borough Council added it inspected all food outlets at the festival trading to the public. The authority gives each stand a food hygiene rating for the duration of the event.
