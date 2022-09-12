In Pictures: Queen Elizabeth II's strong links with Berkshire

Many people mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II have been travelling to her Berkshire home to lay flowers and pay their respects.

Windsor Castle was significant to the monarch throughout her life - her own private retreat as well as a place of work.

But the Queen also had a special association with the whole county, going back to her childhood.

Here we take a look back at some of those connections.

Queen Elizabeth II pats her horse Aureole after it came in first at Royal Ascot in 1954 as Princess Margaret Rose and the Queen mother look on
Photographing her beloved Corgis at Windsor Park in 1960
The Queen And Prince Philip chat during The Royal Windsor Horse Show In The grounds of the castle in 1982
With the young princes William and Harry in the Royal Box at Guards Polo Club in Windsor in 1987
The proud grandmother smiles at Prince Harry as she inspects soldiers at their 2006 passing-out Sovereign's Parade at Sandhurst Military Academy just over the border in Surrey
During a tour of Windsor's redeveloped King Edward Court Shopping Centre in 2008, the Queen takes a look around a Waitrose
Posing with construction workers during a visit to the redeveloped Reading train station in 2014
A radiant Queen during a visit to officially open a new building at Thames Hospice in Maidenhead in July this year

