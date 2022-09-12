In Pictures: Queen Elizabeth II's strong links with Berkshire
Many people mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II have been travelling to her Berkshire home to lay flowers and pay their respects.
Windsor Castle was significant to the monarch throughout her life - her own private retreat as well as a place of work.
But the Queen also had a special association with the whole county, going back to her childhood.
Here we take a look back at some of those connections.
