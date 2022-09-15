Queen Elizabeth II: State funeral to be screened in cinemas and parks across south
- Published
The Queen's state funeral will be screened in some cinemas and parks in the south of England, local councils and businesses have announced.
Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral on Thursday, aged 96.
A bank holiday across the UK was then approved by King Charles III for his mother's funeral on Monday.
While some businesses will close their doors to mark the proceedings, others will remain open to share the coverage.
Reading Borough Council announced it will hold a free "solemn screening" in Forbury Gardens, while Bracknell Forest Council will broadcast proceedings in Bond Square.
Bracknell Forest Mayor Ankur Shiv Bhandari told the Local Democracy Reporting Service the coverage would allow residents to "reflect collectively as a community".
Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole (BCP) Council said people in each of the three towns can view the coverage at a big screen in Poole Park, Christchurch Quay and in Bournemouth's Lower Gardens.
While there is no formal event from Portsmouth City Council on Monday, the funeral will be shown on a big screen in Guildhall Square.
Winchester Cathedral will be opening to the public at 09:00 BST for people to watch the coverage.
It said in its announcement: "We hope there will be an opportunity to join in with the hymns of the funeral service."
Some cinemas, including Odeon and Hollywood Bowl have said they will close, but others will screen the coverage.
People will be able to watch the state funeral at Curzon in Oxford, Plaza Cinema in Dorchester, Dorset, and at some Vue venues, including Bicester in Oxfordshire, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Farnborough and Portsmouth in Hampshire, and Newbury and Reading in Berkshire.
Nationally, the pub chains Stonegate, which owns Walkabout and Slug & Lettuce, and Greene King have also said some of their businesses will screen the proceedings.
Her Majesty's state funeral will take place on Monday in Westminster Abbey, attended by her family, senior UK politicians and heads of state from across the world, as well as representatives from the charities she supported.
Following the funeral, the coffin will travel in procession from the abbey to Wellington Arch and from there it will travel to Windsor.
The state hearse will then take the coffin along the Long Walk to St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, for the committal service.
A televised committal service for Her Majesty will then take place.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.