Queen Elizabeth II: Road closures announced for Windsor committal
- Published
Some roads in Windsor will close ahead of the Queen's committal service at Windsor Castle.
Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral on 8 September, aged 96.
Her Majesty's state funeral will take place on Monday in London, after which the coffin will travel to St George's Chapel, Windsor.
Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead Council announced 21 roads would be fully closed all day on Monday, and for a time on Saturday.
At 00:01 BST on Monday the following roads will be closed:
- B3022 Thames Street
- B3022 High Street
- Park Street
- B3022 Sheet Street
- Castle Hill
- St. Albans Street
- Church Street
- Church Lane
- Market Street
- Queen Charlotte Street
- Victoria Street (west off junction with Sheet Street - HVM point)
- Kings Road
- A308 Albert Road
- B470 Windsor Road(from junction with Queens Road)
- B470 King Edward VII Avenue
- B470 Datchet Road
- Farmyard
- Riverside Walk
- Thames Side
- Barry Avenue (from its junction with Goswell Road)
- Thames Avenue
The council said the opening times were currently unknown.
The same roads will also be closed between 00:01 and 07:00 on Saturday in preparation for Monday.
The authority added: "Residents living in these roads won't be able to leave or enter the area when the restrictions are in place."
Access to these roads will not be provided for residents on Saturday, the council said.
On Monday, parking will be suspended between 00:01 and 23:59 on A308 Osborne Road, A308 Frances Road and A308 Alma Road.
But all council-owned public car parks, except for Home Park, are open - although they have very limited availability, the council said.
It added that there would be parking at Windsor racecourse in Maidenhead Road which will cost £12 and is card payment only on arrival, while the Review Ground car park on the A332 will cost £20.
With the warning of these closures, the council encouraged people visiting Windsor to use public transport if possible.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.