Queen's funeral: Thousands line Windsor's Long Walk
Thousands of mourners have lined Windsor's Long Walk for one final glimpse of the Queen's coffin.
The mood in the town was thoughtful, the relative quiet in stark contrast to the scenes of joyful crowds seen here for recent royal weddings and jubilees.
Those paying their respects include people who have travelled from across the world, with some camping overnight to secure the best vantage points.
The Queen will be laid to rest next to her husband the Duke of Edinburgh.
The committal service at St George's Chapel was expected to be attended by about 800 of the Queen's family and closest friends.
Those waiting to see the procession said it was fitting for the Queen's journey to end in the place she called home for so much of her life.
Christy Molloy, from nearby Maidenhead, was among a group to set up camp on the Long Walk late on Sunday.
He said he wanted to watch the Queen "come home for the last time", describing her as a "magical being" and Windsor's "pride and joy".
His cousin, Billie Molloy, added: "What a lovely thing to say you slept in the Queen's garden."
Sharon Biron and husband James O'Gorman said they had travelled from their home in Vermont in the US especially for the occasion.
Ms Biron said she considered it her "duty" to attend and felt she "had to see her coffin come home".
"Just knowing this was her home made me feel closer to her," she added.
The crowds were able to watch the funeral at Westminster Abbey on big screens, and they were later entertained by marching bands as they waited for the arrival of the Queen's coffin.
Valerie Docherty, who has owned a pub in Windsor for 18 years, has witnessed many royal events but said the past few days had been "unbelievable".
"It's very sad," she said, adding: "She was just our neighbour - it felt like she was one of us.
"I could never have imagined the level of people that were laying flowers.
"I thought the Platinum Jubilee was massive... but this is another level."
Emma Boryer served in the Army for 17 years and said she wanted to pay her respects to the woman who had ultimately been her "boss".
"I wanted my family to be part of this occasion and this atmosphere of gratitude - to be in Windsor rather than at home," she said.
"Everyone stood and watched [the state funeral service] on the screens in silence - I think that's really special."
