Reading flats fire: Man admits arson attack murders
A man has pleaded guilty to the murder of two men who died after he set fire to a block of flats.
Hakeem Kigundu, 32, started the blaze at the building in Rowe Court, Reading, where he had previously lived.
Residents Richard Burgess, aged 46, and Neil Morris, 45, died in the fire, in the early hours of 15 December 2021.
Kigundu also pleaded guilty at Reading Crown Court to two counts of grievous bodily harm and one count of arson with intent to endanger life.
He had initially pleaded not guilty to all charges, at a previous hearing in March at the same court.
A major incident was declared when the fire took hold in the four-storey block of flats, trapping residents inside and causing major damage to the building.
Twenty people were believed to have been unable to return to their homes, with seven placed in emergency accommodation by the council.
Kigundu was arrested later the same day, and charged on 17 December.
Describing Kigundu's actions as "devastating", Det Insp Sally Spencer said: "Because he started a fire, Richard Burgess and Neil Morris have lost their lives, two other people have been seriously injured and all the residents have lost their homes and treasured possessions.
"The families of Mr Burgess and Mr Morris in particular had to endure the unimaginable pain of waiting weeks for the bodies of their loved ones to be recovered from the site, as the building was so badly damaged that it was unsafe to remove them more quickly."
Following Kigundu's guilty pleas, Mr Morris' family paid tribute to "a dearly loved son, brother, brother-in-law, uncle and a dear and loyal friend to many".
In a statement, the family said: "He had a great sense of humour, was intelligent, knowledgeable, a talented artist and a creative writer. We have been left devastated and heartbroken, our loss is unbearable."
Kigundu is due to be sentenced at Reading Crown Court in a two-day hearing, from 6 October.
