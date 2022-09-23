Slough: Fortnightly bin collection change set to begin
- Published
Plans to collect general waste and recycling bins on alternate weeks in Slough, rather than a weekly pick-up to save cash, are set to go ahead.
The change is expected to be brought in across the debt-ridden Slough Borough Council area from 26 June 2023.
The council said the move would save about £705,000 a year and would improve recycling rates.
The authority agreed the change on Wednesday - it will now go to full council for approval in March.
The switch does not include blocks of flats or HMOs with communal bins where collections will remain weekly.
Council leader James Swindlehurst said there will be no redundancies to the council's bin collection staff but agency staff would be reduced as Slough's workforce will be able to cope with the switch and make the service more "reliable" the Local Democracy Reporting Service reported.
Slough Borough Council is one of the last local authorities still running a weekly bin pick-up service.
The council, which was forced to declare bankruptcy last year, with £760m of borrowed debt is selling off assets and making spending cuts to sort out its financial plight.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.