Bracknell flat residents return after suspected chemical leak
Residents have been allowed back into their homes after a block of flats was evacuated following a suspected chemical leak.
Suspected chemicals were found in the flats in Lynn Crescent in Bracknell, Berkshire, after a water leak early on Sunday.
Police said residents were moved out as a precaution while the Royal Logistics Corps (RLC) assessed the substances.
They were able to return later on Sunday.
Bracknell Leisure Centre in Bagshot Road had been been set up as a rest centre for those people who had to leave their homes.
