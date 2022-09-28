Cityfibre plans more Reading works after traffic jams
A telecoms firm accused of causing traffic chaos during the installation of superfast broadband has announced further works in the same town.
Reading suffered huge tailbacks during various phases of CityFibre's £58m project to lay new cabling, which began in the Berkshire town last January.
In July, the firm's directors were grilled by councillors over the chaos.
They said the works were necessary to bring next generation internet connectivity to the town.
Reading Borough Council has given permission for the next phase of CityFibre's roadworks to start on 3 October, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
'Major undertaking'
Oxford Road and Caversham were the worst affected areas, with huge tailbacks building up over the town's two bridges crossing the River Thames.
The council's transport lead Tony Page wrote to the firm in April to voice "continuing concerns" about its performance and that of Instalcom, its highway contractor.
He said later that while Reading residents would understand CityFibre's "significant investment" in superfast broadband in the town, there had been an "unacceptable knock-on effect on people's lives and livelihoods".
Work at the junction of Peppard Road and Prospect Street in Caversham will take place over 25 days until 28 October.
CityFibre said separate work at the Church Street roundabout junction with Prospect Street and Gosbrook Road was expected to be completed during the half term to minimise the disruption.
The company's regional partnership director, Stacey King, said the work to bring "next generation full fibre connectivity to almost every home and business in the town" was a "major undertaking".
"Which is why we are working closely with our build partner, local authorities and the council's highways team to ensure all works are delivered as effectively and efficiently as possible," she added.
