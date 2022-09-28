Bracknell: Man released after arrest over chemicals at flats
- Published
A man who was held after chemicals were found by crews called to a water leak at a block of flats has been released.
People living in the flats at Tudor House, Lynn Crescent in Bracknell, had to leave their homes after the chemicals were found on Sunday.
After the substances were assessed by The Royal Logistics Corps (RLC) and described as "safe" residents were allowed back into their flats.
Thames Valley Police said the man was arrested for possession of chemicals.
The force said he had since been released under investigation.
A spokesman added: "We cannot release specific details of the chemical as this could impact on our investigation, however the area was made safe on Sunday and there is no risk to the public."
