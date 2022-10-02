Body of 65-year-old man found in Slough park
- Published
The body of a man has been discovered in parkland in Slough.
Thames Valley Police said the 65-year-old man was found in Baylis Park, off Stoke Poges Lane on Saturday evening. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The force said officers were currently treating the death as "unexplained" and were working to notify the man's next of kin.
Members of the public can expect to see an increased number of officers in the park.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.