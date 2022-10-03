Thames Water lorry falls into sinkhole after sewer collapses
A water company's lorry has fallen into a sinkhole outside a primary school after a sewer collapsed.
On Saturday, the tanker was carrying out repairs on Evendons Lane, in Wokingham, when a hole opened up beneath it.
The road and Evendons Primary School have been closed since the collapse.
"Today we will be completing ground surveys so we can ensure the safe removal of the tanker," a spokesperson for Thames Water said.
Once the lorry is removed, the company said it would be able to repair the foul water sewer.
"We are working closely with the local council and other stakeholders to reduce the impact to local residents and the local school while we carry out our work," it added.
Road diversions are in place and traffic accessing to properties and businesses west of the school have to travel via Edneys Hill.
