Slough park: Police say deaths of two men not connected
- Published
The deaths of two men, who were discovered in the same park within a few hours, were not suspicious or connected, police have said.
A 65-year-old man was found in Baylis Park, off Stoke Poges Lane, Slough, at about 16:40 BST on Saturday.
On Sunday, just after 08:00, the body of another man, thought to have been in his 40s, was found nearby.
Following post-mortem examinations, police said the deaths are being treated as unexplained.
The next of kin for both men have been informed.
Det Insp Annabelle Palmer, from Thames Valley Police, said: "We are aware that these deaths may have been concerning to members of the public but we can be clear that they are not suspicious."
Detectives also said the deaths had nothing to do with a fatal attack on a 21-year-old man in the town on Sunday night.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.