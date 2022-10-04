Man arrested on suspicion of Slough murder
A man has been arrested as part of a murder investigation.
A 21-year-old man was knocked off his bike by a black Volkswagen Golf in Earls Lane, Slough, on Sunday night.
About four men got out of the vehicle and chased him to Waterman Court where he was attacked. The group then fled in the same car. The man was pronounced dead at the scene just after 21:45 BST.
Earlier officers arrested a 20-year-old man from Slough on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.
He is currently in police custody.
