Windsor Castle crossbow suspect to stand trial next year
A man is due to stand trial next year accused of intending to harm the late Queen after he allegedly entered the grounds of Windsor Castle with a loaded crossbow on Christmas Day.
Jaswant Singh Chail appeared via video-link to face three charges, including an offence under the Treason Act.
The 20-year-old did not enter pleas and the Old Bailey hearing was adjourned for further evidence to be obtained.
A trial, set to last two to three weeks, was set for 20 March.
Mr Chail, from Southampton, was remanded in custody.
