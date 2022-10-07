Traveller and gypsy site for Reading given approval
- Published
A dedicated site for travellers in Reading has been given council approval, despite opposition from neighbours.
The site at Island Road, Whitley, is alongside the town's sewage works and the Foundry Brook river.
Reading Borough Council said the seven-pitch facility, which has been given permission for 10 years, would curb unauthorised encampments.
A residents' groups has branded the plan as unsafe and costly.
Under the plan, each pitch is able to hold two caravans and two cars, and will come with a toilet, sink and a shower. Additionally there will be a picnic and play area.
Adam Boulding, of Kennet Island Residents Management Company, which represents 3,000 residents, said locals and businesses opposed the idea, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
'Soil contamination'
He said there were "far better sites" elsewhere in Reading.
"If you actually really care about the traveller and gypsy community and you actually want to provide them with a location where they can get healthcare and access to education there are far better locations than next to a dump in a place which is unsafe," he added.
He said soil contamination on the site would make the project costly and questioned its impact on those living there.
Council planners argued it would provide a much needed place for travelling communities to stay and curb unauthorised encampments elsewhere in Reading.
Council planning consultant Rob Shrimpton said: "This is a site they have used in the past, and the reality is that they would prefer a permanent site."
The plan was approved on a temporary basis, with its use as a traveller site given permission for 10 years.
