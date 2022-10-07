Man knocked off bike by car and stabbed in Slough 'had kindest heart'
The mother of man who died after he was knocked off his bike before being attacked by a group of men, has paid tribute to her son, saying he had "the kindest heart".
Kyron Lee, 21, died in Waterman Court, Slough, on Sunday at about 20:50 BST.
His mother said: "Kyron was loved by so many and he was the kindest, most loving, genuine person."
Four men from Slough, aged 27, 26 and two aged 20, were arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.
Thames Valley Police said the two 20-year-old men remained in custody, as extra time has been granted for questioning.
The 27-year-old man has been released on bail, and the 26-year-old has been released with no further action.
Paying tribute Mr Lee's mother said she was "incredibly proud" of her son, adding: "Kyron was best known for his ability to keep the most important values and manners."
Mr Lee was knocked off his bike by a black Volkswagen Golf in Earls Lane.
About four men got out of the vehicle and chased him to Waterman Court, where he was attacked before the group fled in the same car, police said.
Police later found the VW Golf abandoned in Stour Close.
A post-mortem examination found the cause of death to be shock and haemorrhage, as a result of a stab wound to his right leg.
Witnesses and anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage is urged to contact the force.
