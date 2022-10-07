Kyron Lee murder: Man charged with murder after stabbing
A man has been charged with murder following the death of a man in Slough.
Kyron Lee, 21, died in Waterman Court, on Sunday at about 20:50 BST, after he was knocked off his bike before being attacked by a group of men.
Khalid Nur, 20, of Graylands Close, Slough, has been charged with one count of murder, and one count of disguising criminal property.
He has been remanded in custody to appear at a magistrates' court tomorrow.
Two men, aged 20 and 27, both from Slough, have been bailed, and a 26-year-old man, also from Slough, has been released with no further action.
Mr Lee was knocked off his bike by a black Volkswagen Golf in Earls Lane.
About four men got out of the vehicle and chased him to Waterman Court, where he was attacked before the group fled in the same car, police said.
Police later found the VW Golf abandoned in Stour Close.
A post-mortem examination found the cause of death to be shock and haemorrhage, as a result of a stab wound to his right leg.
