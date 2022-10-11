Kyron Lee murder: Second man charged with murder after stabbing
A second man has been charged with murder following the death of a man in Berkshire.
Kyron Lee, 21, died in Waterman Court, Slough, on Sunday at about 20:50 BST.
Police said he was knocked off his bike by a black Volkswagen Golf in Earls Lane before being fatally attacked by a group of men.
Yaqhub Mussa, 21, of Daylesford Grove, Slough, has been charged with one count of murder. He is due before magistrates on Tuesday.
Khalid Nur, 20, of Graylands Close, Slough, was charged on Friday with one count of murder, and one count of disguising criminal property.
He has been remanded in custody to appear at court at a date yet to be set.
Two men aged 20 and 27, both from Slough, have been bailed.
Officers later found the Volkswagen Golf abandoned in Stour Close.
A post-mortem examination found the cause of death to be shock and haemorrhage, as a result of a stab wound to Mr Lee's right leg.
