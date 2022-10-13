Windsar Care Ltd: Residents ignored by staff at inadequate Slough homes
- Published
Homes owned by the same care firm where inspectors were forced to intervene to help residents after staff were absent have been rated inadequate.
Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspectors visited Salt Hill Care Centre and Windsor Care Centre, both in Slough, in August and September.
They are run by Windsar Care Ltd, which also runs dementia services at Heathlands Care Centre in Bracknell. That was rated inadequate in August.
The company was approached to comment.
The CQC said it was "prompted" to inspect the care homes after concerns were raised by a council and other concerns relating to "another of the provider's services".
Inspectors said at Salt Hill Care Centre, a person was in their bedroom, close to a staff station, and called out for help to go to the toilet.
They said the person was "very distressed" and although a cleaner entered the room, they "paid no attention" to the resident.
An inspector eventually helped the resident after a call bell had been ringing for three to four minutes and no other staff had arrived.
CQC inspectors also intervened when a resident at Windsor Care Centre was "about to fall to the floor" after they tried to crawl over their bedrails.
They called staff, who helped the person, but after they left the room, the resident tried to do the same thing twice.
It had been recommended the person was not left on their own and that nurses should have been "close by". That advice was not being observed.
Both homes were found to be unclean and neither managed residents' medicines well.
The CQC said both homes' home's safety and leadership are inadequate. It said their effectiveness requires improvement.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.