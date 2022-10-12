Kyron Lee murder: Fifth man arrested in murder investigation
- Published
A fifth person has been arrested after a man was fatally stabbed in Berkshire.
Kyron Lee, 21, died in Waterman Court, Slough, on 2 October at about 20:50 BST after being stabbed in his right leg.
Police said he was knocked off his bike by a car in Earls Lane before being attacked by a group of men who had been in the vehicle.
An 18-year-old man from Slough has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and perverting the course of justice. He remains in police custody.
Two men have been remanded in custody on suspicion of Mr Lee's murder.
Yaqhub Mussa, 21, of Daylesford Grove, Slough, was charged with murder and concealing criminal property and appeared at Reading Crown Court on Wednesday.
Khalid Nur, 20, of Graylands Close, Slough, appeared at the same court on Tuesday, charged with the same offences.
Both have been remanded in custody to appear at Reading Crown Court on 9 December.
Another two men, aged 20 and 27, also from Slough, were previously arrested and bailed.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.