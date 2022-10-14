Magnet leisure centre in Maidenhead to be demolished
A former leisure centre is set to be demolished to make way for a new housing development.
A total of 434 homes will be built at the site of Magnet leisure centre in Maidenhead.
The existing footbridge over St Cloud Way is expected to be removed by the end of the month as work on the first stage of the scheme begins.
The leisure centre will also be demolished to allow the construction of 351 homes.
An additional 83 properties will be built at the former Ten Pin Bowling site as part of the second phase of the project.
The footbridge over St Cloud Way will be replaced with a pedestrian crossing along with new cycle and walking routes, and improvements to the existing subway.
The scheme is a partnership between developer Countryside and the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead.
The developer will put forward more than £1m of financial contributions to fund fund transport and access improvements for pedestrians and cyclists, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
