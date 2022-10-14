Kyron Lee murder: Sixth man arrested in murder investigation
- Published
Another person has been arrested as part of an investigation into the death of a man in Berkshire.
Kyron Lee, 21, died in Waterman Court, Slough, on 2 October at about 20:50 BST after being stabbed in his right leg.
Police said he was knocked off his bike by a car in Earls Lane before being attacked by a group of men who had been in the vehicle.
An 18-year-old man, from London, was held on suspicion of assisting an offender and released on bail.
It was the sixth arrest made by Thames Valley Police in relation to the case.
Two men were previously remanded in custody on suspicion of Mr Lee's murder.
Yaqhub Mussa, 21, of Daylesford Grove, Slough, was charged with murder and appeared at Reading Crown Court on Wednesday.
Khalid Nur, 20, of Graylands Close, Slough, appeared at the same court on Tuesday, charged with murder and disguising criminal property.
Both have been remanded in custody to appear at Reading Crown Court on 9 December.
Another 18-year-old man, from Slough, was arrested earlier this week on suspicion of assisting an offender and perverting the course of justice. He was later released on bail.
Another two men, aged 20 and 27, also from Slough, were previously arrested and bailed.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.