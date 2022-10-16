Reading Borough Council set to appoint new chief executive
A council is set to appoint a new chief executive.
Jackie Yates has been Reading Borough Council's interim CEO since mid-July, after Peter Sloman retired after five years with the authority.
It said it conducted a "rigorous" selection process which had recommended Ms Yates' appointment on an annual salary of £170,000.
Ms Yates has worked for the council since 2018 and was appointed deputy chief executive last year.
She is set to be appointed at a council meeting on Tuesday.
She previously worked at Oxford City, Buckinghamshire, Milton Keynes and Oxfordshire County Councils.
