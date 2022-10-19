Reading Borough Council approves protestor buffer zone for abortion clinics
A council has approved the introduction of a buffer zone for abortion clinics to limit where people can protest.
Reading Borough Council agreed to create a designated protest zone and a protest exclusion zone "to protect the right of access" if required.
The motion was approved as plans to enforce buffer zones around abortion clinics in England and Wales were backed by MPs on Tuesday.
BPAS clinic in Bournemouth also introduced a buffer zone on Thursday.
During its meeting on Tuesday, Reading Borough Council unanimously passed the motion to pursue a Public Space Protection Order to create the two zones outside abortion clinics when necessary.
Since the last government review in 2018, the council noted that 50 clinics had been targeted by protesters in England and Wales, including a centre in Reading.
It also said that more than 100,000 women had to attend a centre that had been subject to anti-abortion protests, which represents more than half of those who had an abortion in 2019.
'Not constrained by intimidation'
Councillor Karen Rowland introduced the motion in support of the British Pregnancy Advice Service's Back Off campaign for legislation across the UK.
She told the BBC: "The motion, and any subsequent action, recognises both the fundamental right of women to freely access women's health care facilities and also the rights of those that may wish to protest against abortion services.
"However, our desire is to ensure that the right of access healthcare services in Reading is not constrained by intimidation or harassment."
