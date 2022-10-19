Bracknell: Giant public art installations approved by council for park
Four giant sculptures have been approved by a council.
Bracknell Forest Council gave unanimous approval for artwork by artists Kerry Lemon and Tim Ward to be displayed in Jennett's Park.
The sculptures were designed to represent the site's natural beauty and were inspired by a dandelion seed, skylarks and fulmar birds.
Councillor Colin Dudley said the four artworks will be a "great addition to a lovely estate".
During a council meeting on Thursday, the planning application was approved by all members of the council.
Ms Lemon's two sculptures celebrating the skylark will be displayed at Peacock meadow.
Mr Ward's line of Fulmar birds in a sequence of flight will be installed at Fulmar Square, while his sculpture of a giant dandelion seed head with a dragonfly will be located at Jennett's Hill open space.
Councillor Gareth Barnard wanted assurance that birds would not fly into the structures due to their size, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
He was told it was "not something that was considered", nor was it believed to be a matter of concern.
Councillor Tony Virgo also asked whether any potential incidents of graffiti could be of concern.
But he was assured the sculptures will be constructed with steel, so it would be hard for paints to be adhered to them, and they could be cleaned "easily".
The council also noted that the sculptures would be protected from theft due to being "somewhat heavy" and their bolts being located below ground.
All four artworks will be installed in 2023.
