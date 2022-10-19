AWE: Nuclear deterrent workers could go on strike
- Published
Workers who maintain the UK's nuclear deterrent will be balloted on strike action after a pay deal was rejected.
Staff at Atomic Weapons Establishment (AWE), based in Aldermaston, Berkshire, will be asked to vote on possible strike action in a ballot from Monday.
Prospect said its members had been left with "no option but to move to a formal ballot" after unsuccessful pay talks.
A government spokesperson said contingency measures would be put in place in the event of any strike.
The union said its members were offered a 5% increase, along with an additional lump sum payment averaging £780. It said they do not address a "real-terms reduction in pay" and so it will hold a two-week ballot.
The Unite union said it is also preparing to ballot workers over potential strike action. A spokesperson said a pay offer "was in reality a substantial pay cut".
AWE became a non-department public body wholly owned by the MoD in July 2021.
'Highest priority'
Mike Clancy, Prospect's general secretary, said the action was being taken after "several years of deteriorating workforce engagement and stagnating pay against inflation".
"Safely maintaining the UK's nuclear deterrent is a complex and highly stressful operation that requires an extremely high level of dedication and training at all levels," he added.
"It should attract a commensurate level of pay and respect, for these staff who keep the country safe. Staff are struggling with the basic costs of living which is unacceptable in the context of this employer and its funding."
An AWE spokesperson said: "AWE continues to engage with its trade unions in working towards reaching a satisfactory resolution for all parties."
A government spokesperson said: "The safety and security of AWE sites are of the highest priority and in the event of industrial action pre-planned contingency measures would be implemented to ensure the continued safety of operations.
"Delivery of the UK's nuclear deterrent would be unaffected."
