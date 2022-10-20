Man charged with 1986 kidnap and assault of child in Bracknell
A man has been charged with the kidnap, abduction and indecent assault of a girl 36 years ago.
Robert Frid, 77, is accused of kidnapping the three-year-old in Bracknell, Berkshire, in September 1986.
Mr Frid, of no fixed address, appeared before Reading magistrates on Wednesday.
He was remanded in custody and will appear at Reading Crown Court on 21 November.
