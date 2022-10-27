Reading College students grow fruit and vegetables for foodbanks
Students have started to grow fruit and vegetables in their college garden to help those in need.
Reading College has joined forces with charity Freely Fruity to create an allotment on site.
The allotment produce will then be used to help students who cannot afford lunches, as well as being donated to foodbanks.
The scheme is part of an ongoing mission by the charity to encourage people to grow their own food.
Freely Fruity was created during the coronavirus pandemic, growing fruit and vegetables for keyworkers with limited time or funds to buy fresh produce.
The organisation has since evolved and the Reading College site is the second community allotment to be created, with more in the pipeline.
Matt Knight, charity co-founder, said the reason for expanding was partly because demand was outstripping supply at the original site and also to help educate people.
He said: "We did two-and-a half tonnes [of food], which was an amazing job.
"But going forwards, ideally we need to get as many of these projects going as we can so that the community learn to grow their own food.
"Teaching them how to do that themselves, we can become more sustainable."
Now known as the Market Garden, college students will be encouraged to volunteer, while those with learning difficulties can also use it as an opportunity for work experience.
Lecturer Elle Shear said: "It's not just the skills that they're gaining, but also giving back. It really does mean something to them."
The scheme has also gained support from ex-pupil and actor Winston Ellis, who visited students to lend a hand.
Standing outside his old classroom, the Fast and Furious actor said: "As a kid growing up in Reading, I remember we used to just get on our bikes and ride down the road, get all that green air and go scrumping, get apples off the trees and stuff like that.
"Now there's just none of that, and I think what these guys are doing is bringing that back."
