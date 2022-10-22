Kyron Lee: Further arrest after man killed in street stabbing
- Published
Another person has been arrested after a 21-year-old man was knocked off his bike and fatally stabbed in the leg in Berkshire.
Kyron Lee died in Waterman Court, Slough, on 2 October at 20:50 BST.
Mr Lee was struck by a black Volkswagen Golf in Earls Lane before being attacked by a group of men.
Thames Valley Police said a 23-year-old man, from Slough, was held on Saturday on suspicion of assisting an offender and perverting the course of justice.
It is the seventh arrest made in relation to the case.
Two men, from Slough, have previously been charged with Mr Lee's murder.
Yaqhub Mussa, 21, of Daylesford Grove, Slough, is accused of murder, and Khalid Nur, 20, of Graylands Close, Slough, is charged with murder and disguising criminal property.
Both remain in custody and are due to appear at Reading Crown Court on 9 December.
Police have to date arrested four other men:
- An 18-year-old man, from London, was held on suspicion of assisting an offender and released on bail
- An 18-year-old man, from Slough, was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and perverting the course of justice. He was later released on bail
- Two men, aged 20 and 27, also from Slough, were previously arrested and bailed
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.